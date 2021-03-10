+ taxes & licensing
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Jeep Wrangler JK for only $32,992****** *New Jeep MSRP $36,030 * CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 136 KILOMETRES, NOT A MIS PRINT! * CONVERTIBLE, 4x4, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO Power and style go hand-in-hand in this virtually new 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport! Features include 4x4, CONVERTIBLE, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO and more! Call us today! On sale for $33,992 cash, or JUST $32,992 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
