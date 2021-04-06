Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

36,256 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara JL w/Leather Pack

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara JL w/Leather Pack

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 6855726
  2. 6855726
  3. 6855726
Contact Seller

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6855726
  • Stock #: F3WY16
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG0JW119342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WY16
  • Mileage 36,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Inc Leather Seat Package, Cold Weather, Led Lighting Group, Nav, Remote Start and more!
What a beast of a Jeep. This one is a rare one - 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara JL. Previous owner really got the works on this one and checked off almost all of the optional packages for the year: The 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine producing 285HP, Leather Seat Package, Cold Weather Package (Heated Steering Wheel, Front Seats), Led Lighting Group Package, Uconnect 8.4 Inch Touch Screen with Nav, Remote Start System, Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop (Removable!), Alpine Premium Audio System, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry.

Vehicle equipped with great condition BFG All-Terrain KO2 tires that look give this vehicle that gorgeous -this vehicle can go through anything- look!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Roll Bar
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2017 Lexus NX 200t F...
 49,988 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t P...
 47,845 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 PLA...
 56,874 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory