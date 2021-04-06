+ taxes & licensing
Inc Leather Seat Package, Cold Weather, Led Lighting Group, Nav, Remote Start and more!
What a beast of a Jeep. This one is a rare one - 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara JL. Previous owner really got the works on this one and checked off almost all of the optional packages for the year: The 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine producing 285HP, Leather Seat Package, Cold Weather Package (Heated Steering Wheel, Front Seats), Led Lighting Group Package, Uconnect 8.4 Inch Touch Screen with Nav, Remote Start System, Body-Colour Freedom Top Hardtop (Removable!), Alpine Premium Audio System, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry.
Vehicle equipped with great condition BFG All-Terrain KO2 tires that look give this vehicle that gorgeous -this vehicle can go through anything- look!
