2018 Jeep Wrangler

$32,997 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 1 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7559224

7559224 Stock #: 25113

25113 VIN: 1C4AJWAG2JL864497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 25113

Mileage 103,146 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.