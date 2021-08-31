2018 Jeep Wrangler

$42,222 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 1 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7727119

7727119 Stock #: F41DJA

F41DJA VIN: 1C4BJWEG0JL802661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 56,150 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior tinted windows Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Targa Top Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors All Terrain Front Tire All Terrain Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.