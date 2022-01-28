2018 Jeep Wrangler

Convertible Soft Top

Front heated seats

Conventional Spare Tire

Led Headlights

Granite Crystal Metallic

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner

LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps

Low Beam Daytime Running Lights

MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness

DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top

BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control

AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering

RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation