2018 Jeep Wrangler

36,978 KM

$53,988

+ tax & licensing
$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Rubicon | 1 Owner | No Accidents |

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Rubicon | 1 Owner | No Accidents |

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

36,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top
Front heated seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Input Jack for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

