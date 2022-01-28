Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

54,000 KM

Details Description

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited JK GOLDEN EAGLE EDITION REMOTE START, TOW PACK!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited JK GOLDEN EAGLE EDITION REMOTE START, TOW PACK!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 8251488
  2. 8251488
  3. 8251488
  4. 8251488
  5. 8251488
  6. 8251488
  7. 8251488
  8. 8251488
  9. 8251488
  10. 8251488
  11. 8251488
  12. 8251488
  13. 8251488
  14. 8251488
  15. 8251488
  16. 8251488
  17. 8251488
  18. 8251488
  19. 8251488
  20. 8251488
  21. 8251488
  22. 8251488
  23. 8251488
  24. 8251488
  25. 8251488
  26. 8251488
  27. 8251488
  28. 8251488
  29. 8251488
  30. 8251488
  31. 8251488
  32. 8251488
  33. 8251488
  34. 8251488
  35. 8251488
Contact Seller

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8251488
  • Stock #: SCV6562
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG6JL857794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV6562
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOW LOW KM WRANGLER JK 'MIDNIGHT GLOSS BLACK LIMITED RUN GOLDEN EAGLE EDITION!' SUPER SHARP and BLACKEDOUT with ONLY 54K KM!! *** REMOTE START + MAX TOW PACKAGE!!! *** excellent history, one owner....... MACHINE BLACK ALLOYS, OFF-ROAD STEP BARS, LIGHT CAGE, COLOR-MATCHED FLARES, DARK TINT. Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Golden Eagle comes with all original books and manuals, balance of Factory 5 YR JEEP WARRANTY and custom-fit all weather Wrangler mats! ONLY 54,000km! Now priced to sell at Just $47,800!! with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2022 RAM 3500 Sport ...
 600 KM
$79,600 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey T...
 28,000 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 2500...
 46,000 KM
$61,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory