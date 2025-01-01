$10,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
LX
2018 Kia Forte
LX
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2018 Kia Forte LX, FWD, 128 000KM
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES
4 CYLINDER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/RADIO
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
AND MORE!
Asking $10 999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg
Email AutoSave Winnipeg
AutoSave Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-774-8900