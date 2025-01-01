Menu
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2018 Kia Forte LX, FWD, 128 000KM</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES  </p> <p>4 CYLINDER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/RADIO</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p>AND MORE! </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $10 999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions. </p> <p> </p>

2018 Kia Forte

128,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX

12132930

2018 Kia Forte

LX

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
VIN 3KPFL4A7XJE233610

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

