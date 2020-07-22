Menu
2018 Kia Forte

68,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,966

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

LX+ Accident Free | Local Trade | Touchscreen

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Sale Price

68,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5643129
  • Stock #: F3B6PR
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A7XJE205290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B6PR
  • Mileage 68,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, And Back Up Camera ! The Package You Want In The Price Point You Want ! Call, Click Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Large Display Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Back Up Camera With Large Display
Locally Owned
Accident Free

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

