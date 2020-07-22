2018 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, And Back Up Camera ! The Package You Want In The Price Point You Want ! Call, Click Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today!
Heated Seats
Voice Activated Bluetooth
Large Display Touchscreen Infotainment Center
Back Up Camera With Large Display
Locally Owned
Accident Free
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4