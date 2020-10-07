Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

22,452 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

22,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6041379
  • Stock #: F3NHD6
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A88JE208519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,452 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 51,603 KM
$17,952 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 73,021 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 43,872 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory