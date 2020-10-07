Menu
2018 Kia Forte

39,735 KM

Details Description Features

$16,519

+ tax & licensing
$16,519

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$16,519

+ taxes & licensing

39,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6074283
  • Stock #: F3N9J3
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE268930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3N9J3
  • Mileage 39,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay | Android Auto
Available SiriusXM Radio
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

