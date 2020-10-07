Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6132390
  • Stock #: F3PAAH
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A78JE163251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PAAH
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax History
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay | Android Auto
Available SiriusXM Radio
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2019 Kia Soul EX | H...
 15,344 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul LX
 50,982 KM
$17,550 + tax & lic
2004 Infiniti G35 Lu...
 166,468 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory