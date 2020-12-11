2018 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Convenience tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Engine-4 Cyl Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.