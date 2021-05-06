2018 Kia Forte

$14,599 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 2 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7137526

7137526 Stock #: F41DDN

F41DDN VIN: 3KPFL4A78JE263950

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F41DDN

Mileage 58,240 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Seat-Rear Pass-Through Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.