2018 Kia Forte

71,084 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ | Locally Owned & Serviced | Remote Start | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ | Locally Owned & Serviced | Remote Start | Android Auto | Apple Carplay |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,084KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7297574
  • Stock #: F43MBE
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE233692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43MBE
  • Mileage 71,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Aftermarket Remote Start
Fog Lights
Automatic Lights
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Power Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Engine-4 Cyl
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

