2018 Kia Forte

Sale $13,999 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7297574

7297574 Stock #: F43MBE

F43MBE VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE233692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Urban Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43MBE

Mileage 71,084 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Engine-4 Cyl Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.