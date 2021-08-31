2018 Kia Forte

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 2 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7747848

7747848 Stock #: 21513

21513 VIN: 3KPFK4A72JE244832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Snow White Pearl]

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,220 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.