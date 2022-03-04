2018 Kia Forte

$18,535 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 3 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8509232

8509232 Stock #: F4DKUT

F4DKUT VIN: 3KPFL4A70JE274618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4DKUT

Mileage 103,306 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.06 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle Exterior Fog Lights SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 16" Alloy Spare Tire Mobility Kit Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: low rolling resistance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Locks Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Satellite Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, 7" display audio w/smart phone integration (Android Auto) and 6 speakers including front tweeter speakers Additional Features Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Audio-CD Player Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Fuel System-Gasoline Mirror(s)-Heated Mirror(s)-Power Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power Wipers-Intermittent Air Bag-Side Body-Front Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Engine-4 Cyl Tire-Front-All-Season Tire-Rear-All-Season Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.