2018 Kia Forte

70,585 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,585KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9052222
  • Stock #: 1003
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A72JE181003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1003
  • Mileage 70,585 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, AIRBAGS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, CLOTH SEATS, MP3 INPUT JACK YES, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
70585 KMS



