2018 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 5 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9052222

9052222 Stock #: 1003

1003 VIN: 3KPFL4A72JE181003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1003

Mileage 70,585 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.