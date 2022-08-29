2018 Kia Forte

$22,880 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 3 5 1 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 9215293

9215293 Stock #: F4U134

F4U134 VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE216584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4U134

Mileage 36,351 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle Interior Immobilizer POWER REAR WINDOWS Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Seat-Rear Pass-Through Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Trunk-Release-Remote Windows-Power

