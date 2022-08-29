Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

36,351 KM

Details Description Features

$22,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

36,351KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215293
  • Stock #: F4U134
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE216584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4U134
  • Mileage 36,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle
Immobilizer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Window grid antenna
Streaming Audio
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Trunk-Release-Remote
Windows-Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2022 Kia Sorento EX ...
 7,000 KM
$48,774 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX
 136,582 KM
$17,344 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 57,323 KM
$22,337 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory