2018 Kia Forte

$21,575 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 9 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9602638

9602638 Stock #: F4NENM

F4NENM VIN: 3KPFL4A87JE220550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Urban Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4NENM

Mileage 32,920 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.06 Axle Ratio Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Impact-sensing door unlock Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front air conditioning Tilt/telescopic steering column Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Leather Gear Shifter Material Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Glove Box Illumination Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 60/40 Split Rear Seats heated side-view mirrors Power side-view mirrors Central Door Lock Solar Glass (IR & UV Reducing) 4 Cyl Engine Height Adjusting Driver Seat Express Down Driver Window Two-turn unlock (driver side) Keyless entry (w/security feature) Cloth Seats (Knit/Tricot) Rear Center Armrest (w/ Cup Holders)

