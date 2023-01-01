Menu
2018 Kia Forte

100,881 KM

LX+

LX+

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635245
  • Stock #: 23061
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A78JE207183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Ultra Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
