2018 Kia Optima

60,811 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

LX+ *Collision Free!*

2018 Kia Optima

LX+ *Collision Free!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,811KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6182220
  • Stock #: 20SD090A
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L35JG183138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,811 KM

Vehicle Description

*Collision free sedan with features including heated steering and front seats, blind spot detection, drive mode select, cruise, backup camera, plus more!* Shop from home with ease - book a contactless test drive where we will come to you, schedule a virtual vehicle walk-around, chat live with our sales team, view our entire current inventory and promotions, operating hours and much more - all at www.winnipegkia.com. We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you, with rigorous safety precautions in place. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-XXXX

204-269-1600

