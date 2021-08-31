2018 Kia Optima

Locally Owned & Serviced! Very Well Equipped! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Harman/Kardon® Premium Sound System
Blind-Spot Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear Parking Sensors
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Inductive Wireless Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Leather Interior
Air-Cooled Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
12-Way Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable
All of our purchases comes with the following
Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!
Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.
Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!
Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints