2018 Kia Optima

$19,893 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 5 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7922805

7922805 Stock #: F4AJFR

F4AJFR VIN: 5XXGU4L33JG266970

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,578 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 2.88 Axle Ratio 70 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Voice recorder Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat (w/4 way lumbar), power passenger seat and integrated driver memory Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P215/55R17 Wheels: 17" Alloy Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO Smartphone Integration SiriusXM satellite w/3 month subscription AUX/USB auxiliary input jacks 6 speakers and dual 12V charging ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.