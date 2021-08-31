Menu
2018 Kia Optima

66,578 KM

Details Description Features

$19,893

+ tax & licensing
$19,893

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

EX Tech | Locally Owned & Serviced | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Cooled Seats | Harmon Kardon Sound |

2018 Kia Optima

EX Tech | Locally Owned & Serviced | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Cooled Seats | Harmon Kardon Sound |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$19,893

+ taxes & licensing

66,578KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7922805
  • Stock #: F4AJFR
  • VIN: 5XXGU4L33JG266970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Very Well Equipped! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Harman/Kardon® Premium Sound System
Blind-Spot Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear Parking Sensors
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Inductive Wireless Phone Charger
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Leather Interior
Air-Cooled Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
12-Way Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio App
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat (w/4 way lumbar), power passenger seat and integrated driver memory
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P215/55R17
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO
Smartphone Integration
SiriusXM satellite w/3 month subscription
AUX/USB auxiliary input jacks
6 speakers and dual 12V charging ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

