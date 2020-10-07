Menu
2018 Kia Rio

17,832 KM

Details

$12,870

+ tax & licensing
$12,870

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

No Accidents - Local

2018 Kia Rio

No Accidents - Local

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$12,870

+ taxes & licensing

17,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084654
  • Stock #: F3NWVW
  • VIN: 3KPA24AB3JE150229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # F3NWVW
  • Mileage 17,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

