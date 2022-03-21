2018 Kia Rio

$18,508 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 7 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8945116

8945116 Stock #: F4P4PV

F4P4PV VIN: 3KPA25AB0JE036369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4P4PV

Mileage 106,783 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 45 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers Tires: P185/65R15 -inc: tire mobility kit Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and driver seat height adjuster FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Voice Activation 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio w/rear-view camera, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice activation, 4 speakers, AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands-free connectivity Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio w/rear-view camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.