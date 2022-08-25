Menu
2018 Kia Rio

59,165 KM

$20,946

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

LX+ 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

59,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9006883
  • Stock #: F4PRCX
  • VIN: 3KPA24AB0JE130620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,165 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!
Low Kilometers!
Local Car!

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive.
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Touch Screen Infotainment
- Bluetooth
- Rearview Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Cruise & Audio Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Power & Heated Sideview Mirrors

and more!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and driver seat height adjuster
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
HEATED
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 15" Steel w/Covers
Tires: P185/65R15 -inc: tire mobility kit
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 5" display audio w/rear-view camera, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice activation, 4 speakers, AUX and USB input ports and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Trunk-Release-Remote
Wipers-Intermittent
Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

