204-888-4542
2018 Kia Rio
LX+ 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$20,946
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9006883
- Stock #: F4PRCX
- VIN: 3KPA24AB0JE130620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,165 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents!
Low Kilometers!
Local Car!
Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive.
Key Features
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Touch Screen Infotainment
- Bluetooth
- Rearview Camera
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Cruise & Audio Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Power & Heated Sideview Mirrors
and more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West!
Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!
Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Vehicle Features
