Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2018 Kia Sedona

151,175 KM

$17,400

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sedona

LX

11989479

2018 Kia Sedona

LX

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,175KM
VIN KNDMB5C17J6354092

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 151,175 KM

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Kia Sedona