Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sedona

97,093 KM

Details Description Features

$18,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sedona

2018 Kia Sedona

L | Winter Tires | 7 Passenger | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sedona

L | Winter Tires | 7 Passenger | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 6296271
  2. 6296271
  3. 6296271
  4. 6296271
  5. 6296271
  6. 6296271
  7. 6296271
  8. 6296271
  9. 6296271
  10. 6296271
  11. 6296271
  12. 6296271
  13. 6296271
  14. 6296271
  15. 6296271
  16. 6296271
  17. 6296271
  18. 6296271
  19. 6296271
  20. 6296271
  21. 6296271
  22. 6296271
  23. 6296271
  24. 6296271
  25. 6296271
  26. 6296271
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

97,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6296271
  • Stock #: F3P21E
  • VIN: KNDMA5C13J6374830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3P21E
  • Mileage 97,093 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Seats and Bluetooth, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
2 Sets of Tires
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Temporary spare tire
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Deluxe Wheel Covers
map
Driver Side Airbag
Conversation mirror
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands free connectivity
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
7-seater
Air conditioning (front and rear)
Rear air-conditioning controls
3rd row 60/40 folding & sinking seats
S/W mounted audio controls
S/W mounted cruise control
Power front and 2nd row windows
Obstacle detecting driver window
Keyless entry with panic alarm
Central door lock (driver & passenger)
Front centre armrest with storage
12V Power outlets: centre fascia and luggage
12 cup holders
room & cargo lamps
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
2nd row ‘Slide-n-Stow’ side seats
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
‘Yes Essentials’ Anti-stain cloth seats
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" display audio
SiriusXM satellite radio and AUX/USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2010 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 130,382 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sedona L | ...
 97,093 KM
$18,799 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 70,361 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory