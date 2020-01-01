2018 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Temporary spare tire Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Rear Bucket Seats Driver Seat Height Adjuster Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers map Driver Side Airbag Conversation mirror Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Bluetooth hands free connectivity Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 7-seater Air conditioning (front and rear) Rear air-conditioning controls 3rd row 60/40 folding & sinking seats S/W mounted audio controls S/W mounted cruise control Power front and 2nd row windows Obstacle detecting driver window Keyless entry with panic alarm Central door lock (driver & passenger) Front centre armrest with storage 12V Power outlets: centre fascia and luggage 12 cup holders room & cargo lamps All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors 2nd row ‘Slide-n-Stow’ side seats 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System ‘Yes Essentials’ Anti-stain cloth seats Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" display audio SiriusXM satellite radio and AUX/USB ports

