2018 Kia Sedona

47,287 KM

Details Description Features

$31,428

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

LX+ 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

47,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8974501
  • Stock #: F4PDAD
  • VIN: KNDMB5C1XJ6384333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4PDAD
  • Mileage 47,287 KM

Vehicle Description

Local!
Low Mileage!
New Tires!

Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features

- 8 Passenger Seating
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Power Driver's Seat
- Parking Sensors
- Slide & Stow 2nd Row Seats
- Automatic Power Folding Sideview Mirrors
- Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Touch Screen Infotainment
- Rearview Camera

and more!

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)
Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Bluetooth hands free connectivity
Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Seat-3rd Row
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
RADIO: AM/FM/MP3 -INC: 7" DISPLAY AUDIO
SiriusXM satellite radio and AUX/USB ports
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay smartphone integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

