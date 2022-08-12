$31,428+ tax & licensing
204-888-4542
2018 Kia Sedona
LX+ 3.99% Financing Until Aug 31
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
$31,428
- Listing ID: 8974501
- Stock #: F4PDAD
- VIN: KNDMB5C1XJ6384333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,287 KM
Vehicle Description
Local!
Low Mileage!
New Tires!
Visit us online or in-person to schedule your test drive!
Key Features
- 8 Passenger Seating
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Apple Carplay & Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Power Driver's Seat
- Parking Sensors
- Slide & Stow 2nd Row Seats
- Automatic Power Folding Sideview Mirrors
- Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Touch Screen Infotainment
- Rearview Camera
and more!
DISCLAIMER
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Vehicle Features
