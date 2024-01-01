Menu
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176

2018 Kia Sorento

75,774 KM

$29,958

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento

SXL

2018 Kia Sorento

SXL

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$29,958

+ taxes & licensing

75,774KM
Used
VIN 5XYPKDA55JG353257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/55R19 Silica
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" Chrome Alloy

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power passenger seat, 14-way power driver seat, 4-way power driver lumbar support, driver seat memory and height adjusting driver seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
14-Way Power Driver Seat
4-way power driver lumbar support
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power passenger seat
driver seat memory and height adjusting driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$29,958

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Kia Sorento