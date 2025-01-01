Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

115,884 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento

LX Model Year Markdown Event

12948038

2018 Kia Sorento

LX Model Year Markdown Event

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Used
115,884KM
VIN 5XYPGDA32JG401569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Driver memory
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

2018 Kia Sorento