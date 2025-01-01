Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2018 Kia Sorento

144,341 KM

Details Description Features

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia Sorento

LX | Local | No Accidents |

Watch This Vehicle
13175189

2018 Kia Sorento

LX | Local | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 13175189.759456851?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14933
  2. 13175189
  3. 13175189
  4. 13175189
Contact Seller

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,341KM
VIN 5XYPGDA30JG378177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

Used 2023 Kia Soul GT-Line Limited | Winter Tire PKG | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Soul GT-Line Limited | Winter Tire PKG | 38,709 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX Local Trade | Low Kms | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Forte EX Local Trade | Low Kms | One Owner 59,089 KM $21,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Local Trade | Low KMs | Loaded for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT Local Trade | Low KMs | Loaded 75,038 KM $25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Kia Sorento