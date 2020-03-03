Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Sorento

No Money Down No, PAYMENTS FOR 90 Days, oac, Trade

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

No Money Down No, PAYMENTS FOR 90 Days, oac, Trade

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,442KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4814235
  • Stock #: UD017
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA52JG370003
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 4dr AWD Sport Utility No Money Down No, PAYMENTS FOR 90 Days, oac, Trades Accepted


Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!


All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report.
A Division of Donvito automotive Group

*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784


*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From We Sell Autos

2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 62,705 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 73,123 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 79,268 KM
$15,690 + tax & lic
We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-416-XXXX

(click to show)

204-416-2277

Send A Message