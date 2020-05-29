2018 Kia Sorento

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

MEMORY MIRRORS

Power Folding Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Blind spot sensor

Mirror integrated turn signals

6 spd automatic transmission

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes

and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

