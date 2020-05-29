Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo *Leather Seats / Back Up Camera*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

EX Turbo *Leather Seats / Back Up Camera*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 5163005
  2. 5163005
  3. 5163005
  4. 5163005
  5. 5163005
  6. 5163005
  7. 5163005
  8. 5163005
  9. 5163005
  10. 5163005
  11. 5163005
  12. 5163005
  13. 5163005
  14. 5163005
  15. 5163005
  16. 5163005
  17. 5163005
  18. 5163005
  19. 5163005
  20. 5163005
  21. 5163005
  22. 5163005
  23. 5163005
  24. 5163005
  25. 5163005
  26. 5163005
  27. 5163005
  28. 5163005
  29. 5163005
  30. 5163005
  31. 5163005
  32. 5163005
  33. 5163005
  34. 5163005
  35. 5163005
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,383KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5163005
  • Stock #: F2YE3J
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA16JG391687
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

-Leather Seats
-Cruise Control
-Bluetooth
-Turbo
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Fog Lights
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!
No trade turned away!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes
  • and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2018 Kia Sorento EX ...
 41,383 KM
$25,498 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 78,376 KM
$19,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory