2018 Kia Sorento

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Child-Safety Locks
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Front air conditioning
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Exterior
- Spoiler
- Daytime Running Lights
- tinted windows
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Automatic Transmission
- Windows
- Seating
- Memory Seats
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Front Bucket Seats
- Rear bench seats
- Trim
- Leather Wrap Wheel
- Wood Trim Interior
- Additional Features
- Anti-Starter
- Rear View Camera
- MEMORY MIRRORS
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Driver Side Airbag
- Blind spot sensor
- Mirror integrated turn signals
- 6 spd automatic transmission
- Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Front Head Side Impact Airbag
- Parking Aid Sensor
- Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
- Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
- Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Dual Shift Mode Transmission
- Wheels: 18" Machine-Finish Alloy w/Black Spokes
- and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- All-Season Front Tire
- All-Season Rear Tire
- Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
- Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
- Driver Side Adjustable Seat
