2018 Kia Sorento

20,228 KM

Details Description Features

$21,498

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX Turbo

2018 Kia Sorento

LX Turbo

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$21,498

+ taxes & licensing

20,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5853153
  • Stock #: F3M8H8
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA16JG366405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3M8H8
  • Mileage 20,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

