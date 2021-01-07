Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sorento

43,928 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX | Accident Free | AWD | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Rearview Camera |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

LX | Accident Free | AWD | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Rearview Camera |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

43,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6446286
  • Stock #: F3TEGU
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA3XJG401111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometres, Accident Free, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Locally Owned & Serviced
Remote Start
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Soul EX | A...
 30,529 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Rondo EX | ...
 59,734 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul EX | L...
 94,395 KM
$10,365 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory