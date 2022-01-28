2018 Kia Sorento

$22,889 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8165944

8165944 Stock #: F4BBGU

F4BBGU VIN: 5XYPGDA31JG399071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 96,092 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.648 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,159 lbs) Engine: 2.4L DOHC GDI I4 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Wheels: 17" Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger woodgrain trim HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Full Carpet Floor Covering 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless technology 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Front Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission AUX and USB input ports All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System steering wheel mounted audio controls and 6 speakers Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite Stereo -inc: 4.3" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.