We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent! Low Kilometers! Key Features - Apple CarPlay - Rearview Camera - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Front Seats - Power Heated Side Mirrors - Smart Release Hatch - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - 7 Display Audio Safety Features - Hill Assist Control - Electronic Brake Distribution - Vehicle Stability Management - Brake Assist System - 4-Wheel Anti-lock Braking System - 4-Wheel Disc Brakes - Dual Advanced Front Airbags - Impact-sensing Door Unlock And More! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176

2018 Kia Soul

50,124 KM

$16,889

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

EX+ Low Kilometers | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ Low Kilometers | Heated Seats | BackUp Cam

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$16,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,124KM
VIN KNDJP3A59J7523313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caffeine Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,124 KM

Vehicle Description

We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!

Low Kilometers!
Key Features

- Apple CarPlay
- Rearview Camera
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Heated Side Mirrors
- Smart Release Hatch
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 7" Display Audio


Safety Features

- Hill Assist Control
- Electronic Brake Distribution
- Vehicle Stability Management
- Brake Assist System
- 4-Wheel Anti-lock Braking System
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Dual Advanced Front Airbags
- Impact-sensing Door Unlock


And More!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

$16,889

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Kia Soul