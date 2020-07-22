Menu
2018 Kia Soul

28,311 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX Premium *Leather Panoramic Sunroof

2018 Kia Soul

EX Premium *Leather Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5578566
  2. 5578566
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5578566
  • Stock #: F3AGPF
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56J7551179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AGPF
  • Mileage 28,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, ultra-low mileage 2018 KIA Soul EX Premium package with leather, a huge panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and more!@
2018 Kia Soul Titanium EX+ Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Engine Block Heater, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, new front and rear brake pads and rotors and so much more!


Recent Arrival! I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 22456 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Reviews:
* Soul owners commonly report solid overall value, a good level of feature content for their dollars, punchy performance from the Soul's higher-output engines, and a very easy-to-drive character, backed by easy maneuverability, entry, and exit. Outward visibility and a commanding driving position are also appreciated, as is cargo space and flexibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Automatic temperature control
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Leather-wrapped shift knob
SMART KEY
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
height-adjustable driver seat
Push-Button Start
Piano Black Interior Trim
Rear Center Armrest
LED Cabin Lighting
60:40 Folding Rear Seats
Rear Heat Ventilation
Cargo Cover (w/ Luggage Net)
Power Driver Seat (w/ Lumbar)
Express Up/Down Front Power Windows

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

