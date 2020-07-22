+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Local, ultra-low mileage 2018 KIA Soul EX Premium package with leather, a huge panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and more!@
2018 Kia Soul Titanium EX+ Fresh Oil Change, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Engine Block Heater, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, new front and rear brake pads and rotors and so much more!
Recent Arrival! I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 22456 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Reviews:
* Soul owners commonly report solid overall value, a good level of feature content for their dollars, punchy performance from the Soul's higher-output engines, and a very easy-to-drive character, backed by easy maneuverability, entry, and exit. Outward visibility and a commanding driving position are also appreciated, as is cargo space and flexibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6