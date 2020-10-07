Menu
2018 Kia Soul

66,056 KM

Details

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

66,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952738
  • Stock #: F3MUT6
  • VIN: KNDJP3A50J7533924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wild Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax history
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
USB Charging Ports


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

