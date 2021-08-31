2018 Kia Soul

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7968413

Stock #: F4B17U

VIN: KNDJP3A53J7557599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Wild Orange

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 75,210 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system 3.96 Axle Ratio 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P215/55R17 -inc: tire mobility kit Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Leather-wrapped shift knob Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Seating Cloth Seats Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features height-adjustable driver seat Piano Black Interior Trim Rear Center Armrest 60:40 Folding Rear Seats Rear Heat Ventilation Express Up/Down Front Power Windows

