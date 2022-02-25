Menu
2018 Kia Soul

39,340 KM

$22,996

+ tax & licensing
$22,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

LX*Bluetooth/Satellite Radio/Automatic/Only 39,340

2018 Kia Soul

LX*Bluetooth/Satellite Radio/Automatic/Only 39,340

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$22,996

+ taxes & licensing

39,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8352552
  • Stock #: 25434
  • VIN: KNDJN2A29J7512883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,340 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, Only 39,340 km * BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This COMPACT but SPACIOUS 2018 KIA SOUL is VERSATILE and EFFICIENT. Equipped with BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, cruise control, automatic transmission, power windows and door locks & more! Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
