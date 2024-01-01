Menu
Dealer permit #4423

2018 Kia Sportage

89,980 KM

Details Description Features

$24,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

SX Turbo One Owner | Heated & Ventilated Seats | Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,980KM
VIN KNDPRCA69J7328860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
3.32 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L T-GDI I4 D-CVVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Handles
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P245/45R19
Wheels: 19" Machined-Finish Alloy
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats, 10-way power driver seat, 2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
320w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, harman/kardon premium sound sy...
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
10-Way Power Driver Seat
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
2-way power driver lumbar and power passenger seat
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8" integrated navigation system
AUX and USB input jacks
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
inductive wireless phone charger and USB charging port
Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front seats

