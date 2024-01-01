$15,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
2018 Kia Sportage
EX AWD
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10982.0
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV with a ton of features? Look no further than this 2018 Kia Sportage EX AWD, available at Westside Sales. This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a luxurious black leather interior. With 149,000km on the odometer, this Sportage is ready to take on your next adventure.
Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those chilly mornings, and benefit from the added safety of a rearview camera, a security system, and anti-lock brakes. You'll love the spacious interior, featuring power seats and a split rear seat for ultimate comfort and versatility. And with features like Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and steering wheel controls, you can stay connected and entertained on every drive.
This Kia Sportage EX AWD is the perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Come visit Westside Sales today to experience it for yourself!
5 Sizzling Features:
- Push-Button Start: Effortlessly start your Sportage with the touch of a button.
- Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel: Stay cozy on those cold winter days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Rearview Camera & Security System: Enjoy added peace of mind with a rearview camera and a comprehensive security system.
- Power Seats & Split Rear Seat: Customize your driving position with power seats and enjoy versatile seating options with the split rear seat.
- Bluetooth Connectivity, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls: Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and convenient steering wheel controls.
Priced Right at Only $15,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793