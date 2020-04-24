2018 Kia Sportage

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Rear View Camera

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.