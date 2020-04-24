Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Sportage

AWD *HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - CLEAN HISTORY*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

AWD *HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - CLEAN HISTORY*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 4898196
  2. 4898196
  3. 4898196
  4. 4898196
  5. 4898196
  6. 4898196
  7. 4898196
  8. 4898196
  9. 4898196
  10. 4898196
  11. 4898196
  12. 4898196
  13. 4898196
  14. 4898196
  15. 4898196
  16. 4898196
  17. 4898196
  18. 4898196
  19. 4898196
  20. 4898196
  21. 4898196
  22. 4898196
  23. 4898196
  24. 4898196
  25. 4898196
  26. 4898196
  27. 4898196
Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4898196
  • Stock #: 473481
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC7J7473481
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*FOR EVERYONE`S HEALTH AND SAFETY OUR SHOWROOM IS TEMPORARILY AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE DIRECT ALL SALES INQUIRIES ONLINE AND WE'LL BE HAPPY TO ASSIST YOU!* *NO HIDDEN FEES AT WEST COAST MOTORS - ONE OWNER LOCAL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SUV WITH LOW KM`S - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Great looks and options that include heated seats, touchscreen display with rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, power heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, USB ports, traction control, alloy wheels, fog lamps, all-wheel drive stability for our Manitoba winters, Kia`s outstanding 5 year/100,000km comprehensive warranty and more! Payments start as low as $77 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5168.46 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2016 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 71,000 KM
$16,450 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX+ *H...
 46,000 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 SP...
 92,000 KM
$13,980 + tax & lic
West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Send A Message