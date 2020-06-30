Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

88,941 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

LX FWD | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera | Bluetooth |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

LX FWD | Heated Seats | Rear View Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5321357
  • Stock #: F388PW
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC8J7407554
Sale Price

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F388PW
  • Mileage 88,941 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner and No Reported Accidents! Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Rear View Camera
Heated Front Seats
Cloth Interior
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
AM/FM/ CD Radio
USB Ports

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Back-Up Camera
Headlights-Automatic
Audio-Satellite Radio
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Seat Trim-Cloth
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2017 Subaru Forester...
 21,898 KM
$24,255 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 39,107 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Trave...
 124,149 KM
$10,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory