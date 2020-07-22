Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

40,350 KM

Details Description

$20,232

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,232

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

LX | Accident Free | AWD | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

LX | Accident Free | AWD | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5386193
  • Stock #: F39CH1
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC9J7428753
Sale Price

$20,232

+ taxes & licensing

40,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39CH1
  • Mileage 40,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free and a local trade. At the Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay- No Hidden Fees Or Charges!
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
WWW.BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Soul EX Hea...
 30,293 KM
$19,555 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 67,582 KM
$17,899 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 70,900 KM
$21,470 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory