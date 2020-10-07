Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

88,650 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
LX | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth | Hill Decent |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale Price

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6060846
  • Stock #: F3NVA3
  • VIN: KNDPM3ACXJ7457310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Locally Owned & Serviced
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection

Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Overhead sunglass holder
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Rear Window Defroster
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
60/40 folding rear seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cabin Air Filter
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Rear wiper and washer
Rear Console Air Ventilation
Rear Armrest (w/ Cup Holders)
Express Up/Down Driver Window
Dual-Level Cargo Floor
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display
AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

