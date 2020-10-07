Menu
2018 Kia Sportage

23,538 KM

$24,563

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

EX AWD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$24,563

+ taxes & licensing

23,538KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6080481
  • Stock #: F3NT7B
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC0J7337559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NT7B
  • Mileage 23,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

