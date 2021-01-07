Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

42,984 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

LX AWD

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 6597148
  2. 6597148
  3. 6597148
  4. 6597148
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597148
  • Stock #: F3UHT4
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC8J7331771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,984 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Sportage LX 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD White

CARFAX Canada One Owner


All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front Bucket Seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available
Carfax report

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display
AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2018 Kia Sportage LX...
 42,984 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX
 40,799 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Rio LX
 25,785 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory