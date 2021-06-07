2018 Kia Sportage

Sale $25,887 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 9 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7235831

7235831 Stock #: F4314J

F4314J VIN: KNDPNCAC4J7318187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour black cherry

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4314J

Mileage 38,977 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Front air conditioning Overhead sunglass holder Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Seats Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats 60/40 folding rear seats Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Rear Window Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter SMART KEY Rear View Camera Cabin Air Filter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Illuminated Vanity Mirror Windshield wiper de-icer Driver Side Airbag Push-Button Start Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror PASSENGER SEAT HEIGHT ADJUSTER Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Leather Gear Shift Knob Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel auto defog system Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning Rear wiper and washer Smart Power Liftgate Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Rear Console Air Ventilation Rear Armrest (w/ Cup Holders) Express Up/Down Driver Window Dual-Level Cargo Floor LED Cabin Lighting Auto Temperature Control (Dual-Zone) Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Autodimming rearview mirror 4 Cyl Engine 10-Way Power Driver Seat (w/2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar) Gasoline Fuel System Cargo Cover and Net Clean Air Electronic Filtration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.