2018 Kia Sportage

38,977 KM

Details

$25,887

+ tax & licensing
$25,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Premium | Local One Owner | Panoramic Sunroof | Power Liftgate | Leather |

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Premium | Local One Owner | Panoramic Sunroof | Power Liftgate | Leather |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$25,887

+ taxes & licensing

38,977KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7235831
  • Stock #: F4314J
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC4J7318187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4314J
  • Mileage 38,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner! Low Kilometres! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!

Kia Certified Preowned Vehicles receive:
-Exclusive rebate and financing options!
-Upgradable, 6 years/120,000km Mechanical Breakdown Protection! Completely transferrable
-24 Roadside Assistance; Rental Benefits; Trip Interruption and Multimedia update coverage
-135 Point Kia Certified Preowned Inspection Report
-90 Day SiriusXM Satellite radio trial (if applicable)
Aftermarket Remote Start
Panoramic Sunroof
Dark Espresso Brown Leather Interior
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Blind Spot Detection System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning System
Electronic Parking Brake
Auto Temperature Control (Dual-Zone)
Smart Power Liftgate
Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Kia Certified Preowned Inspection
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Front air conditioning
Overhead sunglass holder
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
60/40 folding rear seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Rear Window Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
SMART KEY
Rear View Camera
Cabin Air Filter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Windshield wiper de-icer
Driver Side Airbag
Push-Button Start
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
PASSENGER SEAT HEIGHT ADJUSTER
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
auto defog system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Rear wiper and washer
Smart Power Liftgate
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Rear Console Air Ventilation
Rear Armrest (w/ Cup Holders)
Express Up/Down Driver Window
Dual-Level Cargo Floor
LED Cabin Lighting
Auto Temperature Control (Dual-Zone)
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Autodimming rearview mirror
4 Cyl Engine
10-Way Power Driver Seat (w/2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar)
Gasoline Fuel System
Cargo Cover and Net
Clean Air Electronic Filtration

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

